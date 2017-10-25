 
WardsAuto
NTEA announces expanded schedule for The Work Truck Show® 2018

Oct 25, 2017 PR Newswire

Registration is open for The Work Truck Show 2018, Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress at <a href=www.worktruckshow.com. Work Truck Week is scheduled March 6–9 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Educational sessions, Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress begin March 6, and the exhibit hall is open March 7–9. The Work Truck Show includes more than 60 educational opportunities, a ride-and-drive, networking and all the latest vocational trucks and equipment." border="0" />FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NTEA – the Association for the Work Truck Industry has announced The Work Truck Show® 2018 schedule of events. The line-up features more than 60 educational opportunities, including Fleet Technical Congress, Green Truck Summit and...


Copyright © 2017 Penton

