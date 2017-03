FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) announced today its 2016 financial results. Net income for 2016 was approximately $2.1 million, compared to $461,000 in 2015, an increase of $1.6 million. Earnings per share for 2016 were $0.23 c...