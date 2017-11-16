PARK Delray Beach Announces New "Smart-Parking" Payment Solutions

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PARK Delray Beach, in conjunction with The City of Delray Beach, is pleased to announce a host of new parking payment options and technology, including Pay-by-Plate and Pay-by-Phone solutions, to provide residents and visitors of Delray...
