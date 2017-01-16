Penske Truck Rental Makes Collision Avoidance Systems and Air Disc Brakes its Standard Spec to Help Fleets Boost Over-the-Road Safety

READING, Pa., Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Rental today announced it is making collision avoidance systems and air disc brakes its standard spec on commercial tractors within its rental fleet. "These added vehicle features underscore our commitment to over-the-road...
