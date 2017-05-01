 
PMI® at 54.8%; April Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders, Production and Employment Growing; Supplier Deliveries Slowing; Inventories Growing

Apr 28, 2017
World Vehicle Sales Up 5.5% in March  

Demand was high across the globe, with North America seeing the smallest improvement....More

Apr 27, 2017
Very Special Engine, Very Special Car 3

“If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one.” WardsAuto editor David Zoia enthuses about the 350-hp 2.3L turbo-4 in the Ford Focus RS....More

May 1, 2017
Bentayga: Knurled, Burled and Out of This World

It takes 130 hours to build Bentley’s new SUV – much of it by hand – and six of those hours are spent crafting and stitching the steering wheel. At $278,730, it truly defines the term, “pretty penny.”...More

Mar 28, 2017
It’s Not That Auto Dealers Hate Regulations

“We’re looking for clarity and consistency,” NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli says of proposed regulatory reform....More

