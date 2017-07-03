PMI® at 57.8%; June Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders, Production, Backlog of Orders and Employment Growing; Supplier Deliveries Slowing; Inventories Contracting; Prices Increasing at Slower Rate

Related Articles
- PMI® at 53.2%; June Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders, Production and Employment Growing; Inventories Contracting; Supplier Deliveries Slower
- PMI® at 54.9%; May Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders, Inventories and Employment Growing; Supplier Deliveries Slowing; Prices Increasing
- PMI® at 51.1%; August Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders, Production, and Employment Growing; Supplier Deliveries Slower; Inventories Contracting
- PMI® at 50.2%; September Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders, Production, and Employment Growing; Supplier Deliveries Slower; Inventories Contracting
- PMI® at 51.8%; March Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; New Orders and Production Growing; Employment and Inventories Contracting; Supplier Deliveries Slower