Pointer Telocation Announces Purchase of Activity in South Africa

Related Articles
- Pointer Telocation Announces the Win of a $1.3M Project to Provide Advanced Cargo Tracking Solutions in Africa
- Pointer Telocation to Purchase Remainder of Shagrir Systems Ltd.; Highly Accretive Acquisition Which Strongly Increases EPS
- Pointer Telocation Ltd. Reports that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has Announced the Exchange's Adjustment to the Opening Price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Commencement of Trading on June 7, 2016, the Previously Announced Ex-Dividend Date
- Pointer Telocation Announces Win of Israeli Governmental Bid to Monitor Driver Behavior in Governmental Vehicles
- Pointer Telocation Announces the Win of a $3M Project to Provide Advanced Solutions for Fleet Management in Brazil