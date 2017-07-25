Postal Fleet Services, Inc. Adopts SmartDrive Video-Based Safety Platform; Improves Safety Score by 85 Percent within Five Weeks of Piloting Program

Related Articles
- SmartDrive Introduces the SmartChoice Program, Giving Fleets Unprecedented Freedom to Choose Optimal Level of Video Protection to Fit their Business
- SmartDrive to Present "Every Second Counts: Leveraging Video to Improve Fleet Safety" at 2014 Roadnet Technologies User Conference
- SmartDrive Systems Launches SmartIQ™ Transportation Intelligence Suite; Platform Harnesses Big Data to Create Breakthrough Fleet Insights
- Kenco Adopts SmartDrive Technology for Fleet-Wide Roll-out
- SmartDrive Announces 5x Growth Over Prior Three Years, Proves Video Safety with Actionable Intelligence is the "Must Have" Investment for Fleets