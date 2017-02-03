Power Stop® LLC Announces Griff Jordan as Executive Vice President

Related Articles
- Leading Performance Braking Solutions Provider Power Stop, LLC Welcomes Mark Pritt as Vice President of Special Markets
- Power Stop LLC, announces Euro-Stop™ brake kits for European vehicles as an affordable alternative to the high costs associated with OE parts purchased from the car dealer
- Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (GDSI) Announces Appointment - Effective September 18, 2014 - of Harold P. "Skip" Lee as Vice President of Finance at North American Custom Specialty Vehicles, LLC (NACSV), A Leading Builder of Mobile Command/Communica
- Tweddle Group Announces Arrival of New Executive Vice President
- ITW Announces Election of John Hartnett as Executive Vice President of Global Construction Products