Proposed Settlement of Class Action Lawsuit: Passage, et al. v. Motor Village of Los Angeles Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

Related Articles
- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. on Behalf of "Clean Diesel" Car Owners and Lessees
- Levi & Korsinsky Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against RadioShack Corporation (RSH) and Investigation of KSW, Inc. (KSW), Deltek, Inc. (PROJ) and Kenexa Corp. (KNXA)
- The law firm of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP announces a proposed settlement of the New York State Teachers' Retirement System v. General Motors, et al. securities class action
- Gold Bennett Cera & Sidener LLP Announces Notice of Hearing to Determine Approval of Proposed Settlement of Class Action
- Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Autoliv, Inc.