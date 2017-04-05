Protean Electric et Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology annoncent conjointement le développement du PD16 destiné à élargir l'accès au marché des moteurs intégrés

Related Articles
- Protean Electric annonce un nouveau financement à hauteur de 70 millions USD en vue d'accélérer l'intégration aux véhicules électriques de son système de moteurs-roues innovant
- Protean Electric und Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology geben gemeinsam die Entwicklung des PD16 zur Erweiterung des Radnabenmotor-Marktzugangs bekannt
- Koch conclut des accords de financement et de développement avec AC Kinetics, Inc. pour la commercialisation d'un logiciel innovant destiné aux moteurs d'entraînement
- Protean Electric annonce une installation de fabrication dans la zone de développement industrielle high tech de Tianjin Binhai en Chine
- Protean Electric and Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology Jointly Announce the Development of PD16 to Broaden the In-Wheel Motor Market Access