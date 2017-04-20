 
WardsAuto
Home > Research and Markets - Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market Growth at CAGR of 10.2%, 2017-2021 with General Motors, Ford, Porsche & Magna International Dominating

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market Growth at CAGR of 10.2%, 2017-2021 with General Motors, Ford, Porsche & Magna International Dominating

Insights
Apr 13, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Heavy-Duty Trucks Down 26.2% in March  

With double-digit losses in Class 8, U.S. medium- and heavy-duty trucks drop 12.9%....More

Feb 10, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Apr 17, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

From Subaru to Bentley, Wards 10 Best Interiors Honored

Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Buick, Lincoln, Maserati, Mini and Subaru win their first Wards 10 Best Interiors trophies, while Honda, Lexus and Mazda return to the winners’ circle. Thirty-one nominees were evaluated....More

Mar 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

It’s Not That Auto Dealers Hate Regulations

“We’re looking for clarity and consistency,” NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli says of proposed regulatory reform....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×