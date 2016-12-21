 
Research and Markets - Global Automotive Spare Parts Logistics Market Growth at CAGR of 6.12%, 2016-2020: Key Vendors are CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS

Dec 16, 2016
North America Light-Vehicle Production Up 3.6% in November  

Increases in both car (+3.1%) and light-truck (+3.8%) output brought the region to a best-ever November total....More

Dec 6, 2016
2017 Wards 10 Best Engines: Falling in Love With 6-Cyl. Turbos 2

BMW and Ford each have two stout turbo-6s in the hunt this year, while Infiniti has one. All five are smooth, extremely refined, reasonably fuel-efficient and dishing up loads of horsepower and torque....More

Dec 16, 2016
Exec Runs Company With ‘Evangelistic Spirit’

In a WardsAuto Q&A, the CEO of EFG Companies talks about big changes in car dealership F&I operations....More

