Research and Markets - Global Connected Car M2M Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27.52%, 2017-2021 with Alpine Electronics, BMW, GM & Audi Dominating

Apr 21, 2017
North America Light-Vehicle Production Soars 8.9% in March  

Mexico posted a record-high total, while the U.S. and Canada saw modest gains....More

Feb 10, 2017
Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Apr 17, 2017
From Subaru to Bentley, Wards 10 Best Interiors Honored

Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Buick, Lincoln, Maserati, Mini and Subaru win their first Wards 10 Best Interiors trophies, while Honda, Lexus and Mazda return to the winners’ circle. Thirty-one nominees were evaluated....More

Mar 28, 2017
It’s Not That Auto Dealers Hate Regulations

“We’re looking for clarity and consistency,” NADA Chairman Mark Scarpelli says of proposed regulatory reform....More

