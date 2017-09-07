SAP to Upgrade Worldwide IT Landscape of Global Automotive Supplier

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that ZF Friedrichshafen AG, one of the largest automotive suppliers worldwide, has chosen a wide selection of SAP® software including SAP S/4HANA®, the SAP BW/4HANA solution and SAP SuccessFactors®...
Related Articles
- Global Outlook Unveils Industry Predictions That will Shape the Automotive Landscape in 2016
- Automotive Brake System Market Global Research Report: Review of Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, and Other Key Aspects to 2019
- Worldwide Powder Coatings Market For Automotive, Electronics, Architectural And Industrial Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018: MarketResearchReports.Biz
- Global Industrial Fasteners Market (Externally Threaded, Aerospace Grade and Standard) for Automotive OEM, Machinery OEM, MRO and Construction Applications - Worldwide Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018 : Market
- The Global Automotive OEM Telematics Market 2015 - Embedded Car OEM Telematics Subscribers to Reach 153 Million Worldwide by 2020