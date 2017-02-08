Scania Starts Trials of Battery Electric Buses

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania will start its first field tests of coming battery electric buses in the northern Swedish city of Östersund. Three Scania Citywide LF buses will be in operation from the end of 2017 with an additional three buses added in early 2019....
