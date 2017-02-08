SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania will start its first field tests of coming battery electric buses in the northern Swedish city of Östersund. Three Scania Citywide LF buses will be in operation from the end of 2017 with an additional three buses added in early 2019....
Related Articles
- Scania Starts Trials of Battery Electric Buses
- Global Start-stop Battery Market 2017-2021
- Electric Scooters Market Analysis By Product (Retro, Standing/Self-Balancing, Folding), By Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH, Li-Ion), By Voltage (24V, 36V, 48V) And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2024
- Consortium of Leading Automotive and Telecom Companies Host 3GPP Release 14 Cellular-V2X Technology Field Trial in Germany
- Automotive Fabric Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses & Coaches) & Application (Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety-Belts, Airbags) - Global Forecast to 2021