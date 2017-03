-- Revenue of $1.2 Billion and Net Income of $101.6 Million for Fiscal Year 2016 In Line with Guidance -- -- Provides Fiscal 2017 Guidance of $1.2 - $1.3 Billion in Revenue, $85.0 - $100.0 Million in Net Income -- HARBIN, China, March 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China XD Plastics...