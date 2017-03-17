 
WardsAuto
Home > Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Company Limited Announces Official Signing of Agreement for Production of 300,000 Metric Tons of Plastics New Materials Production in Southwest China

Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Company Limited Announces Official Signing of Agreement for Production of 300,000 Metric Tons of Plastics New Materials Production in Southwest China

Insights
Mar 17, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

North America Light-Vehicle Production Down 4.4% in February  

Big gains in Mexico output were not enough to outweigh losses in the U.S. and Canada....More

Feb 10, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Newswire

Bank of England Ties Car-Insurance Drop to Rise of Autonomous Vehicles  

The bank's forecast of a 21% contraction by 2040 is based on what it calls "a reduction in claims frequency as safer autonomous vehicles make up an increasing proportion" of vehicles registered in the region....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×