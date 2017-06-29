Start-up Bridger Buys Out MGA to Launch Tech Initiatives

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger (http://bridgerins.com), a New Jersey based tech upstart company, has purchased SCJ Insurance Services (http://www.scjinsuranceservices.com), a master general agency in Pleasanton, California. Started more than 40 years ago, SCJ...
