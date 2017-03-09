Taxi de Londres con cero emisiones probado en extremas condiciones en el Círculo Polar Ártico

COVENTRY, Inglaterra, March 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Nuevas imágenes de London Taxi Company (LTC) demuestran parte del extremo programa de prueba que se encuentra en el taxi negro eléctrico nuevo.
Video -...
WardsAuto editors are evaluating some 50 vehicles as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition. Today's gallery focuses on the Toyota Corolla, a 5-passenger compact sedan with a sticker price of $24,831.
A new dealership tool from eLEND Solutions takes information scanned in from a customer’s driver’s license, looks for red flags and gets the F&I process started while the potential buyer takes a test drive....More