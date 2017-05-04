Teledyne LeCroy Adds Cellular Testing for Connected Cars, Choosing LTE & 5G Test Leader Spirent Communications to Provide Cellular Expertise

Related Articles
- Teledyne LeCroy Extends Leadership in Automotive Test with CAN Flexible Data (FD) Rate Serial Trigger and Decode Solution
- Teledyne LeCroy Announces 8 Channel, 12-bit, 1 GHz Bandwidth Oscilloscope with HD4096 Technology
- LeCroy Expands Leadership in Automotive Test Solutions to Address Emerging Technologies
- Top 20 Connected Car Companies 2016: Leading Suppliers of Automotive In Vehicle Telematics By Service Provider Featuring Technologies For Safety, Security, Infotainment, Remote Diagnostics & Vehicle to Everything Communications
- Global Connected Car Market Analysis and Trends- Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth, HSPA+), Products & Service (OEM Services, Sensors, Wireless and Cellular Modules), Connectivity Form Factor- Forecast to 2025