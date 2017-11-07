Toyo TiresÂ® Introduces the All-New ToyoÂ® ExtensaÂ® HP IIâ„¢ Featuring Improved Performance Plus a 45,000-Mile Warranty

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo TiresÂ®) introduces the all-new ToyoÂ® ExtensaÂ® HP IIâ„¢, a high performance all-season tire for passenger cars. Redesigned and reengineered, the Extensa HP II delivers superb all-season handling; a comfortable ride;...