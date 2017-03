The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came out swinging in 2011when it began operating as a creation of the Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act. It went after various auto lenders, most notably Ally, which in a consent agreement on alleged discrimination against minority borrowers, agreed to pay $80 million in restitution to about 235,000 auto buyers. Honda’s and Toyota’s financing units were next on CFPB’s fight card. In similar consent settlements regarding the same allegation, they agreed to pay lesser amounts, but still in the millions of dollars.... More