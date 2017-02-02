Two Pediatric Cancer Survivors To Attend Super Bowl LI In Houston, TX Compliments Of Hyundai Hope On Wheels

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels has selected two Houston-area teens from Texas Children's Hospital as 2017 Hope Heroes, and each will receive two tickets to attend and participate in a unique social media fan experience at Super Bowl LI, in Houston, TX. The...
Related Articles
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Has Named Two-Time Grammy Winner Melanie Fiona As A 2015 Ambassador Of Hope For Pediatric Cancer
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Selects Two 12-Year Old Cancer Survivors As National Youth Ambassadors
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards The Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Division Of Pediatric Oncology With $75,000 Hyundai Scholar Grant For Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards 34 Pediatric Cancer Research Grants During The Month Of September - National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Announce Winners Of $7.5 Million In Pediatric Cancer Research Grant Awards During National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month