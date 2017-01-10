Visteon Announces New $400 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $400 million of common stock to be executed through March 2018, reflecting the company's strong balance...
