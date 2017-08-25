VT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (7593, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Issues Operating Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VT HOLDINGS (TOKYO: 7593) is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Summary of Results During the first three months of the year, VT HOLDINGS sold 23,078 new and used vehicles, up 7,016 units, or 43.7%, from...
Related Articles
- VT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (7593, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Issues Operating Performance in the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017
- VT Holdings Co., Ltd. (7593, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Issues Operating Performance for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2017
- VT Holdings Co., Ltd. (7593, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Issues Operating Performance for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2016
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2017
- Pointer Telocation Ltd. Reports that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has Announced the Exchange's Adjustment to the Opening Price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Commencement of Trading on June 7, 2016, the Previously Announced Ex-Dividend Date