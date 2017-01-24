Related Articles
- Washtenaw Community College Receives Accolades During 2017 Michigan State Of The State Address For Its Cutting Edge Work In Mobility Workforce Development
- Washtenaw Community College to Receive $4.4 Million in Skilled Trades Funding from State's Community College Skilled Trades Equipment Program
- University Of Michigan Transportation Research Institute Supports Washtenaw Community College With Donation Of Dedicated Short Range Communications Technology [DSRC] For College's Fleet Vehicles
- Washtenaw Community College Unveils New State-of-the-Art Equipment & Building Renovations to Enhance Skilled Trades Education
- Five Historically Black Colleges and Universities and The Tom Joyner Foundation to Each Receive $10,000 from Toyota Financial Services in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.