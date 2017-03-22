ATLANTA, March 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company, an IBM Business (NYSE: IBM) announced today that BMW Group now features weather data provided by The Weather Company within their ConnectedDrive systems in vehicles across North America. This collaboration provides drivers with...
Related Articles
- The Weather Company Collaborates with Leading Luxury Automobile Manufacturer to Provide Drivers with Hyperlocal Weather Information
- Top 20 Connected Car Companies 2016: Leading Suppliers of Automotive In Vehicle Telematics By Service Provider Featuring Technologies For Safety, Security, Infotainment, Remote Diagnostics & Vehicle to Everything Communications
- Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Offers Tips on Dealing with Winter Weather Damage to Homes and Automobiles
- Airbiquity collabore avec STMicroelectronics pour permettre des mises à jour logicielles par ondes hertziennes peu coûteuses et sécurisées sur plusieurs ECU pour l'industrie automobile
- Irdeto and Tata Elxsi Partner to Provide Secure In-Car Display Systems for Automobiles