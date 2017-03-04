LAS VEGAS, 4. März 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, der weltweit führende Hersteller von Baumaschinen, präsentiert auf der CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 vom 7.-11. März in Las Vegas (USA) 14 seiner Spezialprodukte und seine neuesten Technologien. CONEXPO-CON/AGG ist neben Bauma und Intermat eine...
Related Articles
- XCMG stellt auf CONEXPO-CON/AGG Top-Produktsortiment aus, mehr Fokus auf Produktlokalisierung für breitere globale Abdeckung
- XCMG exhibits top product lineup at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, advancing product localization for further global outreach
- A XCMG exibe sua principal linha de produtos na CONEXPO-CON/AGG, antecipando a localização dos produtos para maior alcance global
- XCMG expose une gamme de produits haut de gamme sur le salon CONEXPO-CON/AGG, qui améliorent la localisation des produits pour une meilleure portée mondiale
- XCMG exhibits top product lineup at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, advancing product localization for further global outreach