Yanfeng Automotive Interiors e KOSTAL presentano le superfici intelligenti in vetro 3D

Related Articles
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors e KOSTAL collaborano alla realizzazione di innovative superfici intelligenti di interni
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors y KOSTAL cooperan para crear unas innovadoras superficies inteligentes para interiores
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors et KOSTAL coopèrent sur des surfaces innovantes et intelligentes pour les intérieurs
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors and KOSTAL cooperate on innovative smart interior surfaces
- Visteon Agrees to Sell Yanfeng Joint Ventures to Partner HASCO and Will Gain Control of Majority of Yanfeng Visteon's Automotive Electronics Business in Transactions Valued at $1.5 Billion