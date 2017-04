Center armrest pivots up and down for increased front-row comfort.

Contract assembler VDL Nedcar builds Countryman in Born, Netherlands, and sources 50% of parts from Germany.

WardsAuto editors are evaluating 31 vehicles as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition. Today's gallery focuses on the '17 Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4, a 5-passenger compact CUV with a sticker price of $38,450. (Photos by Tom Murphy)