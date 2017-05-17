What is in this article?:
- 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors Quick Hits
- From Jeep to Volvo
A summation of all 31 interiors evaluated in the 2017 competition. Many of these comments are taken directly from score sheets submitted by WardsAuto editors. Prices listed are sticker. Winners in red.
Volvo S90 one of 31 nominees evaluated for 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors.
Alfa Romeo Giulia ($50,490)
Central display screen not your ordinary black rectangle but integrated neatly into overall design. Love the artistic lines, gorgeous wood trim. Giulia, she a curvy one.
Bentley Bentayga ($278,730)
Beautiful stitching and leather finishes; first-rate user-experience features. At this price, Bentley understands function is as important as looks and feel.
BMW 540i ($82,610)
First class all around; great mix of materials. Lots of redundancy, which is good. Kudos for gesture control, but inadvertent hand movements can trigger unwanted actions.
BMW Alpina B7 ($153,845)
Tough leaving this gem off list, but last year’s winning 7-Series was more groundbreaking. Extraordinary attention to detail and refinement; blue and green gauges are stunning.
Buick Encore ($36,175)
Upper instrument panel is soft but shows signs of orange peel. Too much hard, black plastic on center console, seatbacks, door trim. Somewhere under there is a Chevy Trax.
Buick Envision ($49,320)
Extremely functional interior but overall lags Mazda CX-9, which is less expensive and has more room. Grayish film on IP won’t be mistaken for real wood, but it comes off well.
Buick LaCrosse ($50,270)
Great use of light pipes. Connecting phone is easy-peasy, and overall user experience is top-notch. Ample rear middle-seat headroom; impeccable fit-and-finish.
Chevrolet Bolt ($43,905)
Very cool laser-etched white plastic trim on instrument panel, and displays/gauges are big, bright and clear. But rest of interior looks too down-market at this price.
Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback ($27,740)
Two-tone black and caramel work well, but piano-black trim in center console prone to scratching. Nice to have heated rear seats and dedicated phone cubby in center console.
Genesis G90 ($71,550)
Wood, leather, headliner, seats all top-notch; subtle accent lighting a nice touch. All the bells and whistles of a 6-figure, long-wheelbase, ultra-lux Euro cruiser. An incredible value.
GMC Acadia ($52,285)
Second-row seats slide easily for third-row access, but wood looks like contact paper and bronzed metal looks too fake. Cheap moonroof latch; good storage space on rear doors.
Honda CR-V ($34,635)
Affordable, even with robust lane guidance, other ADAS features. Half-moon, touch-sensitive volume dial on steering wheel is innovative; nice to also have volume knob on dash.
Honda Ridgeline ($43,770)
This won Wards 10 Best User Experiences last year, but excessive amount of piano-black trim seems out of place in pickup; nice red hints in black seat leather.
Hyundai Ioniq ($31,460)
Certainly needs more than one USB port. Interesting laptop slot in center console, but is $31k a good deal for Hyundai hybrid? And what’s with mismatched seatbacks facing second row?
Infiniti Q60 ($62,355)
Silver Optic Fiber metallic trim on doors, IP and center console is striking, and overall “Gallery White” interior aesthetic is dazzling. But competition was crowded with luxury entries.
Infiniti QX30 ($39,495)
Nappa leather is lovely, and Infiniti gets credit for individualizing interior of a platform shared with Mercedes. Still, center stack, graphics and gauge cluster appear outdated.
Jaguar F-Pace ($72,585)
Handsome matte-finish gray wood, especially up against aqua light pipe accents on door trim, center console. Volume knob is a reach, and tuning radio is cumbersome.