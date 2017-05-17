Volvo S90 one of 31 nominees evaluated for 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors.

Alfa Romeo Giulia ($50,490)

Central display screen not your ordinary black rectangle but integrated neatly into overall design. Love the artistic lines, gorgeous wood trim. Giulia, she a curvy one.

Bentley Bentayga ($278,730)

Beautiful stitching and leather finishes; first-rate user-experience features. At this price, Bentley understands function is as important as looks and feel.

BMW 540i ($82,610)

First class all around; great mix of materials. Lots of redundancy, which is good. Kudos for gesture control, but inadvertent hand movements can trigger unwanted actions.

BMW Alpina B7 ($153,845)

Tough leaving this gem off list, but last year’s winning 7-Series was more groundbreaking. Extraordinary attention to detail and refinement; blue and green gauges are stunning.

Buick Encore ($36,175)

Upper instrument panel is soft but shows signs of orange peel. Too much hard, black plastic on center console, seatbacks, door trim. Somewhere under there is a Chevy Trax.

Buick Envision ($49,320)

Extremely functional interior but overall lags Mazda CX-9, which is less expensive and has more room. Grayish film on IP won’t be mistaken for real wood, but it comes off well.

Buick LaCrosse ($50,270)

Great use of light pipes. Connecting phone is easy-peasy, and overall user experience is top-notch. Ample rear middle-seat headroom; impeccable fit-and-finish.

Chevrolet Bolt ($43,905)

Very cool laser-etched white plastic trim on instrument panel, and displays/gauges are big, bright and clear. But rest of interior looks too down-market at this price.

Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback ($27,740)

Two-tone black and caramel work well, but piano-black trim in center console prone to scratching. Nice to have heated rear seats and dedicated phone cubby in center console.

Genesis G90 ($71,550)

Wood, leather, headliner, seats all top-notch; subtle accent lighting a nice touch. All the bells and whistles of a 6-figure, long-wheelbase, ultra-lux Euro cruiser. An incredible value.

GMC Acadia ($52,285)

Second-row seats slide easily for third-row access, but wood looks like contact paper and bronzed metal looks too fake. Cheap moonroof latch; good storage space on rear doors.

Honda CR-V ($34,635)

Affordable, even with robust lane guidance, other ADAS features. Half-moon, touch-sensitive volume dial on steering wheel is innovative; nice to also have volume knob on dash.

Honda Ridgeline ($43,770)

This won Wards 10 Best User Experiences last year, but excessive amount of piano-black trim seems out of place in pickup; nice red hints in black seat leather.

Hyundai Ioniq ($31,460)

Certainly needs more than one USB port. Interesting laptop slot in center console, but is $31k a good deal for Hyundai hybrid? And what’s with mismatched seatbacks facing second row?

Infiniti Q60 ($62,355)

Silver Optic Fiber metallic trim on doors, IP and center console is striking, and overall “Gallery White” interior aesthetic is dazzling. But competition was crowded with luxury entries.

Infiniti QX30 ($39,495)

Nappa leather is lovely, and Infiniti gets credit for individualizing interior of a platform shared with Mercedes. Still, center stack, graphics and gauge cluster appear outdated.

Jaguar F-Pace ($72,585)

Handsome matte-finish gray wood, especially up against aqua light pipe accents on door trim, center console. Volume knob is a reach, and tuning radio is cumbersome.