2017 WardsAuto 10 Best UX Nominees

Bright, artsy display in Kia Niro communicates to driver if power is coming from engine or is being regenerated to battery pack.

Text messages accessible in new Odyssey, as is "Social Playlist," which allows multiple passengers to add songs for extended roadtrip entertainment.

WardsAuto editors have begun evaluating nominees for the 2017 Wards 10 Best User Experiences to recognize new vehicles with user-friendly technology that is connected, safe and intuitive. The competition focuses on how drivers interact with vehicles, using voice control, head-up displays, touchscreens, central controllers and a range of driver-assistance systems. About 25 new or redesigned vehicles will be evaluated. Winners will be announced in September.