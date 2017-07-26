 
2017 WardsAuto 10 Best UX Nominees

Jul 26, 2017
WardsAuto editors have begun evaluating nominees for the 2017 Wards 10 Best User Experiences to recognize new vehicles with user-friendly technology that is connected, safe and intuitive. The competition focuses on how drivers interact with vehicles, using voice control, head-up displays, touchscreens, central controllers and a range of driver-assistance systems. About 25 new or redesigned vehicles will be evaluated. Winners will be announced in September.

