2017 WardsAuto 10 Best UX Nominees

2017 WardsAuto 10 Best UX NomineesJul 26, 2017
WardsAuto editors have begun evaluating nominees for the 2017 Wards 10 Best User Experiences to recognize new vehicles with user-friendly technology that is connected, safe and intuitive. The competition focuses on how drivers interact with vehicles, using voice control, head-up displays, touchscreens, central controllers and a range of driver-assistance systems. About 25 new or redesigned vehicles will be evaluated. Winners will be announced in September.