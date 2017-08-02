TRAVERSE CITY, MI – As much as Volkswagen’s forward-looking I.D. Buzz concept represents a vision of a future vehicle, the small van also harkens back to the German automaker’s original 1950s T1, better known as the Microbus. “The I.D. Buzz is the new version of the T1 and the transfer of the things the T1 stood for into the current times, offering a lot of the features people are looking for today,” says Matthias Erb, chief engineering officer and member of ...