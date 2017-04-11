Refreshed TLX on sale in June in U.S.

Acura debuts its refreshed TLX sedan in New York ahead of press preview days for the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

The ’18 TLX, on sale in June in the U.S., sees a variety of styling and technology updates, including the expansion of the brand’s Super-Handling All-Wheel-Drive system to all grades of the V-6 sedan. Previously SH-AWD was only available on Technology and Advance grades of the V-6 car.

Models equipped with the TLX’s 2.4L 4-cyl. receive a redesigned front bumper and headlights, a “more sculpted” hood and get standard 17-in. wheels, Acura says.

Models with a 3.5L V-6 get 18-in. wheels plus a refreshed rear fascia that integrates two rectangular exhaust finishers.

Updates to Technology grade of the V-6 TLX include chrome side-sill garnish, new seats with contrast piping and stitching and a power driver’s-seat thigh extender.

Advance grades build on those features but add a variety of design and convenience updates, such as white LED ambient light pipes in 10 areas of the interior, a heated steering wheel and a body-color decklid.

There is a new A-Spec grade of the V-6 TLX, offering front-wheel drive or AWD. The grade has a unique front fascia, round dual-exhaust finishers and 19-in. wheels in a dark finish.

A sport-tuned suspension with more aggressive damper settings also is unique to the A-Spec TLX, Acura says.

A-Spec interiors get red light pipes, more aggressively bolstered seats and imitation brushed aluminum trim. Buyers can select red leather or black Alcantara seats and door inserts.

Acura updates the TLX’s dual-screen display with new software enabling a stated 30% faster response time, plus reconfigured menu structures. The display now supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM 2.0.

A 7-in. (18-cm) touchscreen has a more responsive capacitive touch function.

TLXs get Acura’s suite of advanced safety technologies, including forward-collision warning and lane-keep assist, as standard.

TLX sales through March fell 21.6% to 7,124, WardsAuto data shows.

