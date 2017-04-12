Hinting at its promised forthcoming CUVs, Hyundai’s new Genesis luxury brand reveals a concept model, the GV80, at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Genesis calls the GV80 an SUV, which typically signifies a truck-based architecture, but the brand has classified its two future production models as competitors to the car-based BMW X3 and X5 CUVs.

“The (GV80) concept is an important milestone for the brand to share our vision of the future, introducing a further expansion of our product portfolio,” says Manfred Fitzgerald, Genesis brand chief, in a news release.

The “strength of architecture and beauty of natural elements” inspired the vehicle’s exterior design, Genesis says, noting key features include a spine running through the center of the SUV from front to back; a diamond-mesh grille; wide-set horizontal quad headlamps; a “parabolic” line on the vehicle’s sides; flush door handles; 23-in. mesh alloy wheels; and four narrow tail lamps.

The tail lamps’ Genesis-unique lighting pattern is achieved via laser fiber optic technology, the brand says.

Inside, the GV80 has a “bridge” instrument panel; a 22-in. (56-cm) curved, cascading OLED display with driver and passenger zones; structural truss-like pillars that can be seen outside the vehicle; ash-wood lower center console that extends into the backseat; linear metal inlays with capacitive touch functionality; and a multi-function controller with a concave gorilla glass touchpad and knurled metal wheel.

“Through touch control, each metal string allows direct access to the most commonly used functions including navigation, entertainment, communication and environment,” Genesis says of the GV80’s advanced HMI.

Those occupying the concept’s four seats can personalize their entertainment experience with various controls, including capacitive touch inlays.

The diamond-shaped mesh of the grille is mimicked with stitching in various areas of the interior, such as door panels and seats.

“Architexture” microsuede is used on the IP’s bridge as well as in the cargo area, and polished aluminum trim decorates the area below the IP bridge. Materials also used in the cargo area of the GV80 include dark-gray leather and slate ash wood.

The GV80 is envisioned with a hydrogen-fuel-cell propulsion system, but the brand cites no output specifications in its pre-show materials. Hyundai has been selling a fuel-cell-powered Tucson CUV for the past several years in California and various global markets.

“Recognizing the brand’s global impact, the GV80 concept -utilizes the latest plug-in hydrogen fuel-cell electric technology to combine eco-performance and capability…Genesis will continue to study the benefits of similar alternative propulsion systems and eco-friendly technologies for future product applications,” the brand says.

The 2-car Genesis lineup, which debuted early last fall in the U.S., posted sales of 5,155 in first-quarter 2017, with the G80 mid-large sedan tallying 3,952 deliveries and the G90 large sedan 1,203.

In addition to the two CUVs, which brand officials have said are due sometime around 2020, Genesis will launch a midsize sport-luxury sedan, the G70, and also is planning a coupe.

