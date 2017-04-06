New Civic Si on sale in May in U.S.

Making its debut appearance on YouTube this morning before its New York auto show reveal next week, Honda says the Civic Si sedan and coupe will make 205 hp and 192 lb.-ft. (260 Nm) of torque from its 1.5L direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cyl.

That same engine has been available in the upper grades of the Civic sedan and coupe for more than a year, but with lower horsepower and torque ratings of 174 and 162 lb.-ft. (220 Nm).

Peak horsepower of 205 is the same as in the outgoing Civic Si, which Honda stopped building in the ’15 model year. However, the peak now arrives 1,300 rpm sooner (5,700 vs. 7,000). Torque rises 18 lb.-ft. (24 Nm) from the ’15 Si and arrives 2,300 rpm earlier, Honda says, noting it can be sustained over 70% of the rev range.

The engine is mated to a short-throw 6-speed manual.

Without citing a weight figure, Honda says the new ’17 Si is “significantly lighter” than its predecessor, and with a more rigid body and “highly upgraded chassis and drive components.” They include dual-pinion adaptive electric-power steering, bigger front-brake rotors and wider 18-in. tires, a helical limited-slip differential and adaptive dampers. Spring rates have been stiffened and stabilizer bars beefed up front and rear.

Two drive modes are available on the ’17 Si, normal and sport. The former is comfort-oriented; the latter adjusts suspension damping as well as steering and throttle response “for a more taut and direct driving experience,” Honda says.

The new Si sedan and coupe strongly resemble concepts shown earlier. Key design features of production models include a black-wing front fascia with bigger side air intakes, 10-spoke, 2-tone alloy wheels, decklid spoiler with integrated LED brake light and, on the Si coupe, the Civic 2-door’s full-width light bar and raised spoiler.

Interior styling elements include aluminum pedals, dry-metal carbon instrument-panel trim and decorative red stitching on the seats, doors, steering wheel and shifter boot. Bolstered front seats also have stitched Si logos.

Red carries through the interior and also is the color on the driver’s cluster meter and audio system.

Interior technology features include a 7-in. (18-cm) display audio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 450-watt, 10-speaker audio system.

Creature comforts include remote-engine start, heated front seats and rain-sensing wipers.

The new Si will start in the mid-$20,000 range when it goes on sale in the U.S. next month. It continues to be assembled at Honda’s Alliston, ON, Canada, plant.

The Si is not the final Civic variant in the pipeline as the even higher-performance 306-hp Civic Type R, assembled at Honda’s Swindon, U.K., plant, is due later this year in the U.S.

