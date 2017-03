Display screen between gauges can be configured with multiple information options.

Stop/start button placed on steering wheel as homage to motorsports legacy.

Giulia is assembled in Cassino, Italy, with 69% of parts sourced there.

WardsAuto editors are evaluating about 30 vehicles as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition. Today's gallery focuses on the '17 Alfa Romeo Giulia, a 5-passenger luxury sport sedan with a sticker price of $50,490. (Photos by Tom Murphy.)