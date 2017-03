WardsAuto editors are evaluating about 30 vehicles as part of the 2017 Wards 10 Best Interiors competition. Today's gallery focuses on the '17 Subaru Impreza, which comes as both a compact sedan and hatchback. The 2.0i Limited sticker price is $29,260 and the 2.0i Sport model is $23,615. (Photos by Tom Murphy.)