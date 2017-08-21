A new hood badge is set to hit European streets with its planned global debut of a pre-production model at next month’s Frankfurt auto show.

Chinese automaker Chery says it will start selling passenger vehicles in Europe within the next few years under a new nameplate. Sneak-peek renderings of the new model clearly show the Chery brand grille badge.

Considering the recent popularity of compact SUVs and CUVs, its first offering will be a compact SUV “designed for young, urban, progressive-minded customers” and promises to meet the expectations of both European private and fleet buyers.

So far, as with the launch model, the new nameplate is being kept under wraps.

In a statement, Chery says it is evaluating sales opportunities in key markets ahead of setting up a European sales network in cooperation with import and distribution partners. It also expects new design and R&D facilities in Europe will accelerate its strategy for global expansion.

And, considering China is responsible for 95% of the planet’s rare-earth supply currently an essential ingredient for lithium-ion batteries, Chery promises a strong focus on alternative-energy powertrains along with cutting-edge connectivity. The company says it plans to sell a range of hybrid-electric, plug-in hybrid-electric and battery-electric vehicles.

“In just a few years we intend to start selling a family of vehicles in European markets across multiple segments, with power supplied by a range of electrified powertrains,” Chery CEO Anning Chen says.

“Our brand will target open-minded, younger customers in particular, with a product rollout strategy that focuses on quality, low- and zero-emissions powertrains, and emotional engagement with customers,” he says.

“All Chery vehicles sold in Europe will feature class-leading connectivity, be fun to drive, offer flexible and spacious interiors and will provide comprehensive personalization, all of which are aligned with our high standards of product quality and after-sales support.”

The company claims to be the most successful Chinese exporter of vehicles, selling more than 1.2 million units overseas since it was founded 20 years ago. Domestic sales have topped 6 million vehicles to date.