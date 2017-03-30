Volkswagen e-Golf to be able to recharge at Shell, Total gas stations.

Despite a long-term government and industry campaign, concern over a lack of charging points is a significant ownership hurdle to buying an electric vehicle for 69% of respondents in a new U.K. survey.

The survey for fleet-management specialist Venson Automotive Solution finds concern about EVs’ limited mileage range came second, cited by 61%, with the cost of charging the vehicle in third place with 42%.

Some 31% of women and 15% of men say they are reluctant to consider buying or leasing an EV because of the lack of opportunity to “try before you buy.”

The cost of insuring an EV is one of the lowest concerns, with only 19% of motorists seeing this as a deterrent. Battery-safety fears are the least of motorists’ EV worries at 18%.

Overall, the survey found 85% of motorists would consider buying an EV or choosing one as their company car.

Among 25- to 34-year-olds surveyed, 90% say they most likely will consider buying an EV, with 55- to 64-year-olds close behind at 89%.

But 81% of women surveyed and 51% of men say they will put off investing in an EV until charging points are more commonplace across the U.K.

Venson says this could change after the government’s recent announcement it will expand the number of EV charge points as part of its Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill.

This, combined with fuel companies Total and Shell making charging points a standard feature at their gasoline stations, may make the “charging point” hurdle redundant, the company says.

The survey also showed a focus on educating motorists about EV ownership benefits – over and above environmental benefits – still is needed.

Of those surveyed, 41% say their general lack of knowledge about the total cost and convenience of owning an EV impacts their decision making.

Venson Marketing Director Alison Bell says although the commitment by industry and government to remove purchasing barriers is a positive influence, still more needs to be done to clearly explain the financial aspects of EV ownership.

“It’s really encouraging to see that public attitudes to electric vehicles are significantly shifting, as the industry invests in the necessary infrastructure,” Bell says in a statement.

“Clearly, Total and Shell’s move to install more charging points is critical in giving motorists the confidence when it comes to choosing EV or hybrid.”