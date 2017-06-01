WOKING, U.K. – McLaren has kept the ICE-age flag flying by trumping an electric car’s fastest lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife with its XP1 LM prototype.

The car, albeit a hybrid-powered test mule for the McLaren P1 LM, achieved a fastest lap of 6:43.2, a full 2.7 seconds quicker than the Chinese-built NIO EP9. Yet, unlike the NIO, the McLaren is a road-legal car and, immediately after setting its fastest lap, it was driven 420 miles (676 km) on public roads back to the factory in Surrey in the south of England.

This project is the latest Lanzante collaboration with Kenny Brack, who is known for his 1999 Indianapolis 500 win, 1998 Indy racing win and recent gold medal at the 2009 Rally-X during the X-Games. Lanzante first became globally synonymous with the McLaren name when it ran the “semi-works” McLaren F1 GTR that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995.

The prototype car uses the same hybrid powertrain as the P1 LM, a 3.9L turbocharged gasoline V-8 revving to 8,500 rpm and capable of producing a combined 1,013 hp and 774 lb.-ft. (1,050 Nm) of torque, while running on 99-octane fuel.

Lightweighting makes the LM 132 lbs. (60 kg) lighter than even the McLaren P1 GTR, owing to the removal of racing parts such as the air-jack system, the use of lightweight seats replicated from the original McLaren F1 GTR, Inconel exhaust and titanium tailpipes, lightweight fabricated charge coolers, Lexan windows and titanium bolts and fasteners.

Advanced aerodynamics and styling of the McLaren P1 GTR largely are carried over to the P1 LM but with improved aerodynamics from a modified rear wing and larger front splitter and dive planes. Together, the changes increase downforce 40%.

The production P1 LM is fitted with a fully exposed carbon-fiber roof and additional panels. Other exterior changes include orange brake calipers on the orange examples, and silver on the grey ones.

Inside, exposed carbon fiber covers the entire dashboard, instrument cowl, seat backs, roof, door cards, center console and floor mats. Air conditioning is included as standard equipment.

Orange Alcantara microsuede is used for the seat inserts and door pulls on the orange cars, black on the grey examples. Five-point seat belts also are fitted. The Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel is unique to the P1 LM and is a modified version of what was used in the championship-winning McLaren MP4/23 driven by Lewis Hamilton.

The P1 LM will be supplied by Lanzante with a full tool kit replicating that of the original McLaren F1. Included is a torque wrench and wheel socket, diagnostics tablet, tailored car cover and battery charging system.