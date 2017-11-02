Tesla Model S, Model X available for sale or test drives at Barcelona outlet.

MADRID – After experimenting with three temporary “pop-up” stores over the summer, U.S. electric-vehicle maker Tesla opens a permanent retail outlet in Spain.

The 6,030-sq.-ft. (560-sq.-m) store in an exclusive area of Barcelona has display areas for Model S and Model X vehicles – the Model 3 introduced in late July will not be available – but no service area. Test drives will be available.

A second permanent store will be opened in early November in an upscale area of Madrid.

A service center also is scheduled for the Madrid area, but its location has not been made public.

The first Tesla pop-up store was in the harbor area of Barcelona, and a second operated in the El Corte Ingles mall in Puerto Banus on the Mediterranean coast. A third temporary store was located in a mall in Pozuelo de Alarcon, near Madrid.

Tesla is expanding its network of rapid superchargers in Spain and claims to have installed 100 of the devices in the country.