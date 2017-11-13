Consumers in Mexico drove an average of 4,928 new LVs off showroom floors on each of 25 selling days last month, down from the 5,274-a-day pace seen in October 2016, when there were 26 days. Dealers sold 123,192 new light vehicles in October, a second-best Mexico LV sales volume, but a drop of 6.6% compared with last year’s record of 137,115. With hard-to-hit record sales throughout 2016, Mexico sales last month marked five consecutive months of year-over-year losses. The same trend ...