Mexican consumers remained in a buying mood last month, shaking off any doubts they may have had about country’s economy as they headed to light-vehicles showrooms in record numbers.

LV sales for the month reached an all-time February high of 177,819 units, a 6.5% gain on the prior benchmark of 110,612 set just a year ago.

Both months had 23 selling days.

That February sales slightly trailed January’s record-setting tally was due to an additional selling day the previous month.

In fact, February’s average daily rate of 5,123 units outpaced January’s 4,609-a-day rate by 11.2%.

Both car and light-truck sales reached record highs in February.

Totaling 77,746, car deliveries bested by 9.5% the prior peak of 71,020 set in 2016, while light-trucks posted a 1.2% increase over prior-year’s then-record 39,592 units.

LV sales in the first two months of the year were a record 240,853, up 4.6% from the 230,236 units delivered in like 2016.

Market-leader Nissan sold 59,100 LVs so far this year, 0.5% less than year-ago’s 59,418 units.

Volkswagen/Audi held on to second placed despite a slight decline to 38,081 vehicles from prior-year’s 38,232.

Third-place General Motors delivered 37,739 cars and light trucks so far this year, 1.8% more than the 37,069 sold in the first two months of 2016.

Elsewhere, a 12.8% gain vaulted FCA into sixth position ahead of rival Ford, reversing their prior-year standings.

