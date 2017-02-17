Automakers in North America built 1,386,739 light vehicles in January, rising 2.0% above like-2016. Light-truck production soared 9.2% to 910,149 units, while car output tumbled 9.4% to 476,590. However, the small-car total gained 11.7% over year-ago, reaching 251,289 units. Middle- and large-car production both declined nearly 30%. CUVs, the biggest volume segment, grew 12.9% to 443,631 builds. In the U.S., production increased 3.0% over year-ago to 917,572 LVs. Ford production inched up ...