April North America light-vehicle production decreased 9.5% year-over-year to 1,361,167 units. The performance followed a strong first quarter and marked a rare month with no new models added to the tally. Output from assembly plants in the U.S. dropped 14.1% to 890,467 LVs, the smallest April total since 2012. Much of the loss came from car volume, which plummeted 20.9% to 268,755 units. Light-truck assembly slowed 10.8% to 621,712. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles production in the U.S. ...