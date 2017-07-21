Automakers in North America built 1,543,246 light vehicles in June, 5.1% behind year-ago’s 1,626,392. With U.S. sales coming in below expectations, production began to fall in line, pulling back 10.1% to 981,607 units after growing in May. Car output tumbled 26.5% to 276,590 as many consumers and manufacturers continue to shift their focus to light trucks. Nissan fell 14.0% to 27,471 cars and Hyundai was down 18.5% to 28,156. Toyota plummeted 23.9% to 51,056 cars, while its ...