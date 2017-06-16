North America light-vehicle production totaled 1,574,207 units in May, rising 9.0% over year-ago’s 1,443,768. Mexico once again saw the most improvement, climbing 19.9% to 330,078 units. Huge gains from both car (+12.3%) and light-truck (+29.8%) assembly brought the country’s share of the region up to 21% from 19% in 2016. Volkswagen production soared 58.2% to 51,950 units. Strong output from Nissan (+15.8%) and Toyota (+19.8%) also contributed to the growth. ...